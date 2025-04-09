Vietnam secures two early gold medals at 2025 Sanda World Cup

Vietnam’s wushu team delivered a strong showing in the combat discipline (sanda) with two victories out of three early finals at the IWUF 10th Sanda World Cup 2025.

Nguyen Thi Lan secures Vietnam’s first gold medal of the IWUF 10th Sanda World Cup 2025.

The tournament officially entered its final stage, with the first set of championship bouts taking place on the morning of April 9. Vietnamese athletes stepped into three early finals with confidence and determination.

In the women’s 48kg final, Nguyen Thi Lan showcased impressive technique and composure to defeat India’s Chhavi Chhavi, securing Vietnam’s first gold medal of the tournament. Continuing the momentum, Ngo Thi Phuong Nga battled against home favorite Chen Mengyue of China in the women’s 52kg division. Despite a valiant effort, Ngo Thi Phuong Nga fell short and took home the silver medal.

In another highlight, Dinh Van Tam dominated his Indian opponent Anuj Anuj in the men’s 52kg final, claiming a well-earned gold with a convincing performance. With that, Vietnam wrapped up the morning session with two golds from three finals—an encouraging start to their World Cup campaign.

Looking ahead to the evening session on April 9, Vietnam’s fighters are set to compete in three more finals. Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy will face Iran’s Soheila Mansourian Semiromi in the women’s 60kg category, aiming to add another gold to the tally. On the men’s side, Nguyen Manh Cuong will challenge Yu Hong Leung of Hong Kong in the 60kg final, while Huynh Do Dat will square off against Yat Lam Cheung, also from Hong Kong, in the 70kg final.

With high hopes and solid momentum, Vietnam’s wushu team is targeting at least one more win in the remaining finals to cap off a successful tournament showing.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan