Vietnam secures one Ju-jitsu bronze medal

Ju-jitsu fighter Phung Thi Hue won a bronze medal for Vietnam on October 5 at the ongoing 19th Asian Games (ASIAD) in Hangzhou, China.

The 30-year-old world defending champion shone in the women’s 48-kilogram event, beating Nutchaya Sugun from Thailand 2-1.

The Ju-jitsu at the Hangzhou Games, including women’s 48-kg, 52-kg, 57-kg, and 63-kg events, and men’s 62-kg, 69-kg, 77-kg, and 85-kg events are hosted at the Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium from October 5-7.

The Vietnamese Ju-jitsu team also pins high hopes on Dang Thi Huyen, Le Thi Thuong, Nguyen Thi Minh Vuong, Hoang Thi Nhat Que, and Can Van Thang.

Ju-jitsu was first included in the Asian Games in 2018 when martial artist Duong Thi Thanh Minh excellently brought home one bronze medal.