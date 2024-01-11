Sports

Vietnam secures fourth ticket to Paris Olympics

Le Thi Mong Tuyen has earned Vietnam’s fourth ticket to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics following her excellent performance at the Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship 2024 which is being held in Indonesia from January 7-17.

le-thi-mong-tuyen-9475.png
Le Thi Mong Tuyen has earned Vietnam’s fourth ticket to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. (Photo: SGGP)

The coaching staff said on January 10 that by gaining 125.9 points in the finale and ranking fourth in the women's 10-metre air pistol event, Tuyen was qualified to attend the Olympics.

On January 9, markspersons Pham Quang Huy and Trinh Thu Vinh won a gold medal in the 10-metre air pistol mixed team event. However, this does not count as an Olympic qualifier.

Earlier, Vinh won a slot at the Olympics as she achieved a high result at the 53rd ISSF World Shooting Championships in Azerbaijan in August 2023.

Cyclist Nguyen Thi That and swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang also grabbed berths at the summer games in Paris.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Le Thi Mong Tuyen shooting Air Pistol EventParis 2024 Summer Olympics Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship 2024

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn