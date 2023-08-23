Vietnam secures four gold medals at 1st Asian Cup of Shuttlecock

As of the evening of August 23, the Vietnamese shuttlecock team has secured four gold medals at the 1st Asian and Asian Youth Shuttlecock Championship in Hong Kong (China).

In the competition on August 23, Vietnamese athletes advanced to the finals of two categories in the Asian Youth Shuttlecock Championships.

In the men's doubles final, the Vietnamese players defeated the Chinese youth team with a score of 2-0, thereby winning the gold medal. The women's doubles final also witnessed the victory of the Vietnamese women players against Chinese Taipei by 2-0.

Prior to this, in the mixed doubles category of the Asian Shuttlecock Championships, the pair players Phung Mang Tu and Le Thi Tam competed against host Hong Kong (China) in the finals and had an overall victory with a score of 2-0. Two young players Dam Canh Dat and Vo Thi Lan Nhi also defeated the team from Hong Kong (China) in the youth mixed doubles category and won the gold medal.

The 1st Asian and Asian Youth Shuttlecock Championship takes place in Hong Kong (China) from August 22 to August 26 with the participation of nine countries and territories, including Cambodia, China, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong (China), Macau (China), Mongolia, Thailand, and Vietnam. The two competitions include the categories of men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, mixed doubles, men's team, and women's team.

There are 24 players in the Vietnamese shuttlecock team, participating in all competition categories.