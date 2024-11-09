Sports

Vietnam secures four first gold medals at World Bodybuilding Championships 2024

On the first day of competition at the 2024 World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships in the Maldives, on November 8 (local time), Vietnam secured four gold medals.

Vietnamese bodybuilder Dinh Kim Loan

The coaching board of the Vietnamese bodybuilding and fitness team said that the gold medals were thanks to the excellent performances of bodybuilders Tran Thi Cam Tu in the women's fitness at a height of 1.65 meters, Dinh Kim Loan in the women's 55-kilogram event, Truong Hoang Long in the men's 75-kilogram event and Nguyen Thi Kim Cuong.

In addition to four first gold medals, Vietnam won two silver and seven bronze medals.

Vietnamese bodybuilding and fitness team sent 20 athletes to participate in the tournament and set a goal to achieve the highest results.

The 2024 World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships runs until November 11.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

