Vietnam secures five gold medals at 2025 Thailand Kickboxing World Cup

The fighters from the Vietnamese national kickboxing team secured five gold medals at the 2025 Thailand Kickboxing World Cup.

The tournament concluded on the afternoon of April 11 in Thailand. Vietnam ranked seventh overall, with five gold, eight silver, and six bronze medals.

The gold medals were given to Hoang Thi Thuy Giang, who won both the women's 50-kilogram light contact and women's 50-kilogram kick light events; Nguyen Thi Ngoc Han in women's 56-kilogram full contact, Phung Hong Tham in the women's 65-kilogram light contact, and Hoang Trong Vy in the men's 45-kilogram low kick.

img-4009-113-4591.jpg
Vietnam secures five gold medals at the First Thailand Kickboxing World Cup 2025. (Photo: Minh Minh)

In addition to the gold medals, Vietnam also earned silver medals in the following events of women's 50-kilogram point fighting, women's 48-kilogram low kick, men's 54-kilogram K1, men's 51kg low kick, men's 63-kilogram kick light, men's 79-kilogram kick light, women's 65-kilogram kick light, and women's over 70-kilogram kick light.

This year marks the First Thailand Kickboxing World Cup, gathering 630 athletes from 30 countries and territories worldwide.

Host country, Thailand emerged as the overall champion, followed by Uzbekistan in second place and Bulgaria in third.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

