Vietnam secures first-ever fencing gold medal at SEA Games 32

Vietnam won the first-ever fencing gold medal at the ongoing SEA Games 32 in Cambodia after beating the defending champion of Singapore in the men’s team finals.

In order to qualify for the final match as well as secure the historic gold medal, Vietnamese fencers including Cao Minh Duyet, Nguyen Minh Quang, Pham Quoc Tai and Nguyen Van Hai made their efforts to have a dramatic 45-42 victory over Malaysian team in the semi-final event and 45-37 victory over the defending champion of Singapore in the final match.

At the 32nd SEA Games, the Vietnamese fencing team won a total of four gold medals.

