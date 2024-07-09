Vietnam secures eight spots for Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

Swimming, weightlifting, and athletics are the sports in which Vietnamese athletes with disabilities have secured spots to compete at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, taking place in France from August 23 to September 9.

Weightlifter Le Van Cong

According to information from the Vietnam Paralympic Association, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has sent a confirmation letter regarding the qualification of four weightlifters, including Le Van Cong, Nguyen Binh An, Chau Hoang Tuyet Loan, and Dang Thi Linh Phuong, as well as track and field athlete Pham Nguyen Khanh Minh for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Previously, three Vietnamese swimmers had secured spots, namely Le Tien Dat, Do Thanh Hai, and Trinh Thi Bich Nhu.

Thus, the Vietnamese team has secured eight spots for the Paralympics, meeting the goal of earning 6-8 spots. Due to personal reasons, athlete Trinh Thi Bich Nhu has requested not to participate in the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Thus, the Vietnamese team will have seven athletes remaining. The team will continue to train and compete with utmost effort to aim for medals at this Paralympic Games.

Currently, Vietnam's para-sports national team athletes are training at the National Sports Training Center in Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City. Athletes in track and field and weightlifting are training in Ho Chi Minh City, while swimmers are training in Da Nang. They have access to top-notch training facilities, nutritional support, medical care, and rehabilitation services.

In preparation for this Olympics, over the past two years, the Sports and Physical Training sector and the Vietnam Paralympic Association have provided maximum support for athletes to compete in qualifying tournaments, enhancing their skills and securing official qualifications for the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

By Nguyen Anh – Translated by Thuy Doan