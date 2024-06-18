Vietnam secures 12th ticket to Paris 2024 Olympics

The Vietnamese sports delegation has secured 12 official spots at the Paris 2024 Olympics, scheduled from July 26 to August 11, the Sports Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said on June 17.

Archer Le Quoc Phong (Photo: WA)

Archer Le Quoc Phong has won the 12th ticket after advancing to the quarterfinals of the men’s individual event at the Antalya 2024 Hyundai Archery World Cup, the last qualifier prior to the Paris games that is taking place in Turkey from June 12-23.

Previously in Yecheon, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Phong made history for Vietnamese archery when entering the top four of the World Cup, which brought together all world top athletes playing an important role in earning Olympic team points.

With the 12th ticket, Vietnamese has achieved its set target of winning 12-15 slots at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Archery at the Olympics in Paris is scheduled to run over a seven-day period, from July 25 to August 4, at the Esplanade des Invalides.

The others were earned by Nguyen Thi That (bicycle), Nguyen Huy Hoang (swimming), Trinh Thu Vinh and Le Thi Mong Tuyen (shooting), Trinh Van Vinh (weightlifting), Nguyen Thi Huong (canoeing), Pham Thi Hue (rowing), Nguyen Thuy Linh and Le Duc Phat (badminton), and Vo Thi Kim Anh and Ha Thi Linh (boxing).

VNA