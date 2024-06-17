Sports

Vietnam scores big at Asian U23 canoe championships

Vietnam have obtained 12 medals, including six golds and four silvers, at the Canoe Sprint Junior & U23 Championships in Thailand.

canoe.png
The Vietnamese squad at the 2024 Canoe Sprint Junior & U23 Championships in Thailand. (Photo: Vietnam Canoeing, Rowing and Sailing Federation)

According to the Vietnam Canoeing, Rowing and Sailing Federation, among the gold medalists was Olympic qualifier Nguyen Thi Huong who finished first in the U23 women's single C1 500m event. Huong also teamed up with Nguyen Thi Hong Thai and Diep Thi Huong to clinch two more gold medals in the U23 women's double C2 200m and C2 500m events, respectively.

The remaining three gold medals were earned by Mac Thi Thanh Thuy and Diep Thi Thuy in the U18 women's double C2 200m and C2 500m races, as well as Nguyen Thi Hai Anh in the U18 women's single C1 500m.

The tournament took place from June 10-16, with competitors coming from 18 countries.

