Vietnam – RoK tourism exchange surpasses 5 million visitors

The RoK ranked first among international arrivals in Vietnam last year while the latter is the second largest source of foreign visitors to the former in Southeast Asia.

Tourism cooperation between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) has reached an unprecedented high, with the exchange of visitors topping 5 million over the recent past.

The cherry blossom festival in the Republic of Korea (Photo: KTO)

According to the Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO) in Vietnam, the number of RoK tourists to Vietnam reached some 4.6 million in 2024, placing the Northeast Asian country at the top of international arrivals in the Southeast Asian nation. Meanwhile, Vietnam has cemented its position as a key tourism market of the RoK, with more than 511,000 Vietnamese travelling to the latter last year, up 21.7 percent from 2023 and a 92.4 percent recovery as compared to the pre-Covid-19 level in 2019.

Beyond the growth in visitor numbers, 2024 witnessed significant achievements by the KTO in Vietnam. The organisation successfully hosted major promotional events including the Korea Travel Festa 2024, which attracted over 100,000 participants, and the MICE Roadshow 2024 in Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City, which featured 21 entities from local tourism promotion agencies and travel companies from the RoK, along with more than 180 Vietnamese representative bodies, including government agencies, airlines, travel companies, and media outlets.

Vietnamese and Korean partners discuss cooperation opportunities. (Photo: VGP)

Besides, it engaged in large tourism events in Vietnam such as the Vietnam International Travel Mart and the Vietnam – RoK Cultural Days in Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho city and Da Lat city, giving Vietnamese tourists a better insight into the RoK’s culture, natural landscapes, and attractive destinations.

Moreover, the KTO supported over 18 Vietnamese travel companies in developing and promoting Korean tourism products tailored to Vietnamese preferences, while implementing creative communications projects to popularise the RoK’s tourism images in Vietnam.

Looking ahead, the organisation will continue assistance for its partners to improve the quality of and diversify tourism offerings. A special support campaign is underway for more than 20 travel agencies in Vietnam, helping them develop tours that offer authentic Korean cultural experiences spanning music, cinema, performing arts, cuisine, and beauty care while boosting high-end tourism.

The KTO will provide over 2,000 special gifts for Vietnamese tourists through travel firms’ packages, enhancing positive experiences and stimulating travel demand. Additionally, it will offer premium gift packages, partially subsidise tour costs, and provide direct discounts for visitors experiencing luxury tourism products in the RoK.

With the support campaign and diverse activities, the KTO expects 2025 to be another breakthrough year for Korean tourism in Vietnam, KTO representative in Vietnam Park Eun Jung said, believing the RoK is not just a destination but a colourful experiential journey where visitors can find joy, relaxation and unforgettable memories.

