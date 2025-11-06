Vietnam records nearly US$20 billion trade surplus in ten months

The General Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance released a report on Vietnam’s socio-economic performance for the first ten months of 2025.

According to the report, import-export activities continued to show strong momentum, highlighting robust growth in Vietnam’s trade sector.

Total import-export turnover exceeded US$762 billion, up more than 17 percent year-on-year. Of this, exports reached US$391 billion, up over 16 percent, while imports totaled US$371 billion, up nearly 19 percent. As a result, Vietnam maintained a trade surplus of nearly US$20 billion in the first ten months of the year.

The country had 36 export items each exceeding US$1 billion in export value, including seven items surpassing US$10 billion. Processed industrial goods led with almost US$347 billion in export turnover, followed by agricultural and forestry products at US$33 billion and aquatic products at US$9.3 billion.

On the import, 47 items each had a turnover of over US$1 billion, with production materials accounting for US$348 billion.

The United States remained Vietnam’s largest export market with a value of more than US$126 billion, while China continued to be the largest import market with nearly US$151 billion in trade.

Beyond import–export activities, the report also showed improvement in business activity. In the first ten months of 2025, about 256,000 enterprises were newly established or resumed operations, an increase of nearly 27 percent year-on-year. On average, more than 25,000 businesses were registered or reactivated each month.

The report also noted that the average Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by around 3.3 percent over the same period last year, indicating that inflation remained under control.

By Luu Thuy – Translated by Huyen Huong