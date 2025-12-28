Culture/art

Vietnam Record set for country-shaped floral map

SGGP

The Vietnam Records Organization (VietKings) last night recognized and established a Vietnam Record for the map of Vietnam created from the largest number of flower and ornamental plant varieties.

The map of Vietnam was meticulously crafted using approximately 1,000 different flower and ornamental plant varieties, which are signature and representative products of Sa Dec Flower Village. The selected plants vary in color, shape and species, showcasing the richness, creativity and craftsmanship of Sa Dec’s flower growers.

xa-lap-ky-luc-ban-do-hoa1-9939-7565.png
A large-scale Vietnam map created from around 1,000 varieties of flowers and ornamental plants.

The map has been showcased at Gate A of Sa Dec Park, with 45 meters in length and 25 meters in width, forming a vivid and meaningful representation of Vietnam’s map.

xa-lap-ky-luc-ban-do-hoa2-336-4093.png
VietKings representatives award the Vietnam Record certificate to the Sa Dec Ward People’s Committee, Dong Thap Province.

The recognition of this Vietnam Record not only honors the cultural and economic value of Sa Dec Flower Village but also serves as a standout highlight of the 2025 Sa Dec Flower and Ornamental Plant Festival, helping promote the land and people of Sa Dec to visitors.

By Ngoc Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

