Film screenings celebrate Party’s founding anniversary

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has launched a nationwide film screening program to celebrate the successful conclusion of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

It also aims to commemorate the 96th anniversary of the Party’s founding and welcome the Lunar New Year 2026.

The film program is directed by the Department of Cinema under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in coordination with the National Cinema Center, provincial Departments of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and film production units across the country. As part of the initiative, the National Cinema Center is offering free screenings of six feature films, including “Thanh am vuot dai duong” (Sounds Beyond the Ocean), “Tu chien tren khong” (Death Battle in the Air), the movie “Dia Dao: Mat Troi Trong Bong Toi” (Tunnels: Sun in the Dark), “Chiec chia khoa vang” (The Golden Key), “Mui Co Chay” (The Scent of Burning Grass), and “Thau Chin O Xiem” (Ho Chi Minh in Siam). Complimentary tickets have been distributed to audiences since the morning of January 31.

In addition, the Department of Cinema is working with local authorities to organize mobile film screenings nationwide. This program includes a selection of two feature films, three documentaries, and four animated films produced with state funding. Running from February 3 to February 22, the film series aims to promote the enduring values of Vietnam’s revolutionary cinema while meeting the public’s demand for cultural and spiritual enrichment in the festive atmosphere celebrating the Party and the Lunar New Year.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Kim Khanh

