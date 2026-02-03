Gia Lai to host 2026 National Tourism Year with over 240 events

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in coordination with the Gia Lai Provincial People’s Committee, held a press conference to introduce the 2026 National Tourism Year – Gia Lai.

With the theme “Gia Lai – Mountains Embrace the Sea”, the event is expected to become a major highlight of Vietnam’s tourism sector in 2026, contributing to elevating the national tourism brand and positioning Gia Lai as a new destination rich in cultural identity.

According to the organizing committee, the 2026 National Tourism Year – Gia Lai will feature more than 240 tourism, cultural and sports events. Of these, 18 activities will be chaired by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, 109 activities will be led by Gia Lai Province, and more than 110 supporting activities will be organized by 22 centrally governed provinces and cities.

Activities will be implemented according to quarterly themes, ensuring continuity, diversity, and attractiveness, and will include festivals, cultural and sports events; promotion and marketing activities; market and product connectivity; investment promotion; community-based initiatives; creative activities; and experiential tourism.

Overview of the press conference

Speaking at the press conference, Mr. Nguyen Trung Khanh, Director General of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, affirmed that the National Tourism Year has become a large-scale national event and a powerful channel for promoting Vietnam’s image, people, culture and tourism potential to international audiences. Being selected to host the event enables Gia Lai to reposition its destination brand and clearly demonstrate its determination to elevate tourism into a key economic sector.

Gia Lai is a land rich in ethnic cultural identity.

According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, building on the positive momentum achieved in 2025, Vietnam’s tourism sector is aiming to attract around 25 million international visitors in 2026. In this context, the National Tourism Year is expected to serve as a catalyst for market growth, while fostering product innovation, improving service standards, and enhancing the competitiveness of the national tourism industry.

The theme “Gia Lai – Mountains Embrace the Sea” conveys a message of harmonious connection between the highlands and the sea and islands, between majestic natural landscapes and distinctive ethnic cultural identities, rich in gong culture and epic traditions, balancing preservation with development.

Majestic natural landscapes



Providing information at the press conference, Ms. Do Thi Dieu Hanh, Director of the Gia Lai Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said that hosting the 2026 National Tourism Year – Gia Lai serves both as a major destination promotion initiative and as a clear demonstration of the locality’s political determination to make tourism a pillar of its economy. Gia Lai is fully prepared to welcome visitors to experience the harmony between the highlands and the sea, majestic natural landscapes, and its distinctive cultural identity.

The opening ceremony of the 2026 National Tourism Year – Gia Lai is expected to take place in Quy Nhon Ward in March 2026, while the closing ceremony will be held in Pleiku Ward in late December 2026.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong