Concert marks 70th anniversary of HCMC Conservatory of Music

The Ho Chi Minh City Conservatory of Music will host a concert themed Carmen as part of a series of events marking the institution’s 70th anniversary (1956–2026) on February 7.

Held at the conservatory’s main hall at 112 Nguyen Du Street in Ben Thanh Ward, the concert is organized by the Faculty of Western Musical Instruments. The program will feature conductor Tran Vuong Thach, Meritorious Artist and former director of the Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO), alongside nearly 40 performers comprising faculty members, students, and well-known artists. Among them were Meritorious Artist Tang Thanh Nam, violinist Le Minh Hien, and viola player Pham Vu Thien Bao.

The concert will introduce classical music enthusiasts to two major works, including Serenade for String Orchestra in C major, Op. 48 by Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, and Carmen Suite for String Orchestra and Percussion by Russian composer Rodion Shchedrin, composed based on the famed opera Carmen by French composer Georges Bizet.

Carmen Suite is a one-act ballet created in 1967 by Cuban choreographer Alberto Alonso, on music written by Russian composer Rodion Shchedrin, based on the four-act performance of Georges Bizet's opera, Carmen.

Georges Bizet's opera, Carmen, is one of the most famous, successful, and popular operas in the world’s musical history. The epic story is about a beautiful but fiery gypsy girl, Carmen, who finds herself in the midst of a love triangle between her boyfriend, Don Jose, an army soldier, and bullfighter Escamillo.

By Thuy Binh - Translated by Kim Khanh