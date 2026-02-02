Ho Chi Minh City honors 100 artists for volunteer activities in 2025

A ceremony honoring 100 artists and individuals who have actively participated in volunteer activities in 2025 was held at the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Cultural House on February 1.

The honored persons with the recognition have actively participated in volunteer efforts and mobilized resources for community initiatives organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Youth Federation, the Vietnamese Student Association in Ho Chi Minh City, the Young Pioneer Organization's Council of the city, and the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Cultural House.

At the event, the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Youth Federation presented certificates of merit to 22 artists and 12 individuals in recognition of their efforts in mobilizing resources for community programs and their active support in organizing social activities.

According to Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Cultural House, Quynh Hoa, the cultural house has consistently received strong cooperation and long-standing support from many artists and performers in its volunteer and community-oriented initiatives, from volunteer spring campaigns and Youth Month activities to summer volunteer drives, Mid-Autumn Festival programs, and initiatives supporting children, pupils, and university students; from cultural and artistic performances serving residents in remote and disadvantaged areas to outreach for soldiers stationed along the borders and on the islands. Among them are special programs such as ‘Melodies of Sharing’ and ‘The Journey of Trust,’ as well as efforts to collect and transport relief supplies donated by Ho Chi Minh City residents to communities affected by recent floods and storms.

