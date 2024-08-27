Vietnam ranks first at 2024 Asian Sepak Takraw Championship

Vietnam, the host country of the 2024 Asian Sepak Takraw Championship secured a total of eight gold medals and six silver medals to rank first at the tournament .

Vietnamese sepak takraw team ranks first at 2024 Asian Sepak Takraw Championship.

During this tournament, Vietnamese sepak takraw team secured eight gold medals and six silver medals to rank first. The medals include four gold medals for the event of the Asian Championship and four gold medals for the event of the Youth Asian Championship.

On the final day of competition, Chinese sepak takraw players made their efforts to achieve a total of three gold medals, six silver medals and five bronze medals to rank second, followed by the Hong Kong (China) sepak takraw team with two gold medals, two silver medals and ten bronze medals.

August 26 was the final competitive day of the 2024 Asian Sepak Takraw which was held at Thua Thien Hue Provincial Gymnasium, Thua Thien Hue Province.

This year’s tournament gathered 212 athletes from nine countries and territories in Asia, including China, Hong Kong (China), Chinese Taipei, Macau (China), Mongolia, Laos, India, Thailand and the host country- Vietnam.

Previously, the coaching staff of the Vietnamese sepak takraw team set a goal of winning three to four gold medals in all the events.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong