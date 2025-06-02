Vietnam Railways, Binh Dinh jointly launch scenic tourist train route

The Binh Dinh Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism coordinated with Vietnam Railways to launch the ‘Back to the Land of Martial Arts’ tourist train route, operating between Quy Nhon Station and Dieu Tri Station in Binh Dinh Province on June 1.

Leaders of Binh Dinh Province visit a stall selling local dishes on a train carriage.

At 9 a.m. on June 1, train number QN2 departed from Quy Nhon Station, carrying over 100 passengers to began the nearly three-hour rail tour.

The train carriages are uniquely designed, featuring patterns and decorations that strongly reflect the cultural identity of Binh Dinh Province. Numerous stalls showcase local culinary delights and OCOP (One Commune One Product) specialties from Binh Dinh, including banh it la gai (sticky rice cake with coconut or green bean stuffing wrapped in pinnate leaf), nem (fermented pork roll), tre (fermented pork), cha (pork sausage), coconut rice paper, and banh hong (pink rice cake).

Travelers also have opportunities to enjoy check-in spots, take photos, and experience traditional Vietnamese art forms such as performances of traditional martial arts and Champa dance. In addition, guides will also provide insights into the unique cultural heritage of Binh Dinh Province.

The new tourist train operates between Quy Nhon Station and Dieu Tri Station, with two daily round-trip services designated QN2/QN1 and QN4/QN3. Each journey is designed to offer passengers a rich cultural experience, featuring stops at notable landmarks such as the ancient Twin Towers and the scenic Luat Le Bridge.

Train QN2 departs from Quy Nhon Station at 9:00 a.m. and arrives at Dieu Tri Station at 10:50 a.m., with scheduled stops including a 40-minute visit to the ancient Twin Towers and a 30-minute stop at the picturesque Luat Le Bridge. The return service, Train QN1, departs from Dieu Tri at 11:10 a.m. and arrives in Quy Nhon at 11:40 a.m.

Evening trips include Train QN4, which leaves Quy Nhon at 7:00 p.m. and arrives in Dieu Tri at 8:50 p.m., followed by Train QN3 departing from Dieu Tri at 9:15 p.m. and arriving in Quy Nhon by 9:45 p.m.

The ancient Twin Towers in Binh Dinh Province.

In the first phase, train tickets cost VND100,000 (US$3.84) for one way and VND150,000 (US$5.76) for a round trip. Tickets are available through official railway websites, including dsvn.vn, vetau.com.vn, and vetauonline.vn, as well as at train stations nationwide. Passengers booking tickets through tour companies as part of a group are entitled to a 30 percent discount on the fare.

This program not only contributes to promoting the beauty and cultural heritage of Binh Dinh but also opens a new direction for Vietnam's railway tourism, aiming at long-term exploitation and sustainable development.

By Quoc Oai—Translated by Kim Khanh