Vietnam Railways to offer cultural tourist train between Quy Nhon and Dieu Tri

The Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) announced that it will launch a new tourist train service titled 'To the Land of Martial Arts' in Binh Dinh Province, starting on June 1. (Photo: SGGP)

In the annoucement made on May 27, VNR said that the initiative marks a significant step in the partnership to promote railway tourism, contributing to the growth of the local tourism industry and diversifying Binh Dinh’s tourism offerings.

The new tourist train will operate between Quy Nhon Station and Dieu Tri Station, with two daily round-trip services designated QN2/QN1 and QN4/QN3. Each journey is designed to offer passengers a rich cultural experience, featuring stops at notable landmarks such as the ancient Twin Towers and the scenic Luat Le Bridge.

Travelers will have opportunities to enjoy check-in spots, take photos, and experience traditional Vietnamese art forms such as hat boi (classical opera) and bai choi folk singing. In addition, guides will also provide insights into the unique cultural heritage of Binh Dinh Province.

Train QN2 departs from Quy Nhon Station at 9:00 a.m. and arrives at Dieu Tri Station at 10:50 a.m., with scheduled stops including a 40-minute visit to the ancient Twin Towers and a 30-minute stop at the picturesque Luat Le Bridge. The return service, Train QN1, departs from Dieu Tri at 11:10 a.m. and arrives in Quy Nhon at 11:40 a.m.

Evening trips include Train QN4, which leaves Quy Nhon at 7:00 p.m. and arrives in Dieu Tri at 8:50 p.m., followed by Train QN3 departing from Dieu Tri at 9:15 p.m. and arriving in Quy Nhon by 9:45 p.m.

In the first phase, train tickets cost VND100,000 for one way and VND150,000 for a round trip. Tickets went on sale at 2:00 p.m. on May 27 and are available through official railway websites, including dsvn.vn, vetau.com.vn, and vetauonline.vn, as well as at train stations nationwide.

This program not only contributes to promoting the beauty and cultural heritage of Binh Dinh but also opens a new direction for Vietnam's railway tourism, aiming at long-term exploitation and sustainable development.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh