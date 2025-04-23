Vietnam Railways adds trains for upcoming holidays

Vietnam Railways (VNR) is enhancing its services to meet the rising travel demand during the April 30 – May 1 public holidays, adding extra trips on the North-South route and other popular destinations.

Special trains, SE1 from Hanoi Station and SE4 from Saigon Station, named “Thong Nhat” (Reunification) will depart simultaneously in the evening of April 29. Photo courtesy of VNR

As part of celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification, a special pair of trains, SE1 from Hanoi Station and SE4 from Saigon Station, named “Thong Nhat” (Reunification) will depart simultaneously in the evening of April 29. The two trains are scheduled to meet in Da Nang Station at noon on April 30.

To serve travelers, an additional SE9 train will operate between Hanoi and HCM City on April 29-30. On the Hanoi–Hai Phong route, besides the four regular daily pairs of trains, extra services will run from May 2-4, including LP10 and HP4 departing from Hai Phong Station, and HD2 from Hai Duong Station.

Routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City to central provinces will also see expanded service, with four additional trips on the Saigon–Da Nang route, eight to Quy Nhon, six to Nha Trang, two to Phan Thiet, as well as extra trains from Hanoi to Da Nang and Dong Hoi.

As part of the celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification, VNR will operate a special pair of commemorative trains: SE1 departing from Hanoi Station and SE4 departing from Saigon Station. Named Thong Nhat (Reunification), these trains will depart simultaneously on the evening of April 29 and are scheduled to meet at Da Nang Station at noon on April 30.

To honour this historic occasion, VNR, in collaboration with its partners, will host a farewell ceremony that evening, featuring surprise gifts for passengers aboard the two trains. Additionally, a variety of onboard and station activities are planned to create a memorable experience.

As part of its tribute to those who have served the nation, VNR will also offer a 40 per cent ticket discount to war invalids, sick soldiers, veterans, and relatives of revolutionary martyrs. This special offer applies to travel between April 24 and May 9.

Eligible passengers can purchase tickets directly at railway stations by presenting necessary documents both at the time of purchase and when boarding.

In a unique digital initiative, each train ticket purchased during this period will represent a national flag displayed on VNR’s ticketing system.

VNA