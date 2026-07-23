Travel

Vietnam promotes tri-country tours with Laos and Cambodia

SGGP

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism has called on international travel businesses to expand the development and operation of cross-border tour packages linking Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia under the “One Journey, Three Destinations” initiative.

tour-cam-lao-1671-7839.jpg
Vietnam–Laos–Cambodia cross-border tour package by Thanh Cong Saigon Tourism

According to Official Document No. 1967/CDLQGVN-LH, the authority urged travel companies to proactively assess market demand and strengthen cooperation with partners and tourism service providers in Laos and Cambodia to develop, refine, and launch multi-country tour programs. The products should connect destinations with complementary tourism resources, cultural heritage, historical significance, and natural landscapes, while diversifying transport options by road, air, waterway, or multimodal combinations. Businesses are also required to ensure high service quality and visitor safety.

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism requested travel firms to provide information on existing or planned tour programs, including program names, itineraries, duration, and destinations.

In addition, businesses are encouraged to assess opportunities and challenges in developing and operating tours across the three countries and propose solutions related to immigration and customs procedures, border-crossing controls for vehicles and passengers, transport connectivity, tourism infrastructure and services, as well as joint promotion and branding for the “One Journey, Three Destinations” tourism product.

Priority areas also include developing new tourism routes, destinations, and itineraries; advancing digital transformation, information sharing, and database development to support promotion and business networking; and proposing measures to strengthen tourism cooperation among Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia. Outstanding tour programs and tourism products may be selected for promotion through ASEAN's communication channels and those of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

tri-country tours Vietnam Laos Cambodia Vietnam National Authority of Tourism cross-border tour packages

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn