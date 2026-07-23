HCMC expands tourism order officer force to Vung Tau, Long Hai, Ho Tram, Con Dao

HCMC authorities have approved the expansion of the city's tourism order officer model to the wards of Vung Tau, Tam Thang, the communes of Long Hai, Ho Tram, and Con Dao Special Zone as part of efforts to enhance visitor safety, service quality.

Tourists enjoy swimming and recreational activities at Bai Sau Beach in Vung Tau Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

HCMC authorities have approved the expansion of the city's tourism order officer model to the wards of Vung Tau and Tam Thang, the communes of Long Hai and Ho Tram, and Con Dao Special Zone as part of efforts to enhance visitor safety and service quality.

Under the directive of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, the municipal Department of Tourism will coordinate with the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Volunteer Force, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, and local authorities to identify specific tourist routes and destinations where tourism order officers should be deployed. Based on the assessment, the Youth Volunteer Force will assign personnel according to the actual needs of each locality.

In addition to conducting patrols and maintaining public order, tourism order officers will provide guidance and assistance to visitors and promptly detect and coordinate the handling of violations affecting the tourism environment, including harassment of tourists, fraud, safety risks, and other incidents at tourist attractions.

International tourists visit Con Dao Special Zone.

The expansion follows the proven success of the model in central Ho Chi Minh City. The city's tourism order force currently comprises 248 officers and personnel deployed at 30 locations and 46 fixed posts, helping maintain security and assist visitors at many popular tourist sites. The initiative has been credited with reducing touting, price gouging, and theft, while improving the overall quality of visitor services.

According to proposals from local authorities, nearly 100 additional tourism order officers will be assigned to key tourist areas to strengthen security, support beach rescue and emergency response operations, coordinate efforts to maintain urban order and environmental sanitation, and enhance services for visitors.

The deployment of the dedicated force is intended to support Ho Chi Minh City's goal of becoming a safe, civilized, and professional destination for both domestic and international tourists.

By Quang Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh