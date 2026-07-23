Travel

Self check-in, self baggage drop piloted for int’l flights at Noi Bai Airport

SGGP

Noi Bai International Airport and Vietnam Airlines have launched a pilot program for a self-service check-in and automated baggage drop system for international flights.

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Passengers complete check-in and drop off their baggage using self-service kiosks.

Under the trial, passengers traveling on Vietnam Airlines' international flights from Terminal 2 at Noi Bai International Airport can complete check-in and baggage drop using self-service kiosks.

Passengers may check in via the kiosks from six hours to 60 minutes before departure, while baggage can be dropped off between three hours and 50 minutes before the scheduled flight. The kiosks are located in the A-B island area and at counters A01 and A02 in Terminal 2. The service is available to passengers holding valid travel documents who do not require special assistance.

After completing the entire process, including check-in, printing the boarding pass and baggage tag, and dropping off baggage at the self-service kiosk, passengers attach the baggage tag themselves before placing their luggage on the automated baggage drop system. They can then proceed directly to immigration and security screening.

The self-service check-in and automated baggage drop services have previously been introduced at several Vietnamese airports, including Tan Son Nhat International Airport (Terminal 3), Da Nang International Airport, and Phu Bai International Airport in Hue. Vietnam Airlines has also deployed the service at major international airports such as Changi in Singapore, Frankfurt in Germany, and Fukuoka and Nagoya in Japan.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh

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