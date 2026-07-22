HCMC strengthens cultural-tourism partnerships to boost development

The Ho Chi Minh City Arts Center and the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Center signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation during the 2026-2030 period at the Ho Chi Minh City Opera House in Saigon Ward on July 22.

The Ho Chi Minh City Arts Center and the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Center sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation during the 2026-2030 period on July 22. (Photo: SGGP)

The signing ceremony was attended by Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy and Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, Le Truong Hien Hoa.

The agreement marks an important milestone in strengthening collaboration between the two organizations. It aims to enhance synergies between the cultural and tourism sectors, contributing to promoting the image of Ho Chi Minh City through cultural tourism, the creative industries, and cultural industries.

During the 2026-2030 period, the two sides will leverage their respective strengths to develop a distinctive cultural tourism ecosystem. Key areas of cooperation include jointly researching, designing, and developing tourism products linked to performing arts, cultural heritage, creative spaces, and cultural events, while gradually transforming artistic performances into tourism products for visitors.

The partnership will also step up the promotion of artistic programs through media platforms, tourism promotion events, tourism information systems, and domestic and international marketing campaigns. In addition, it will strengthen cooperation with travel agencies, accommodation providers, airlines, and other partners to expand access to tourism markets.

The two organizations will jointly organize market promotion activities, participate in trade fairs, exhibitions, roadshows, famtrips, press trips, and host delegations of journalists, travel businesses, key opinion leaders (KOLs), and international visitors to promote Ho Chi Minh City's cultural tourism products.

They will also develop cultural and artistic programs produced by the Ho Chi Minh City Arts Center to serve the MICE (Meeting, Incentive, Conference, Exhibition) tourism market, support the city's night-time economy and tourism stimulus programs, and introduce travel packages, promotional offers, experience tickets, and souvenir gifts for visitors, thereby encouraging longer stays and higher tourist spending in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh