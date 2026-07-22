Vietnamese travelers embrace culture, nature and culinary experiences

Vietnamese tourists are showing growing interest in destinations that offer a blend of scenic landscapes, cultural attractions and authentic culinary experiences.

According to data released by Agoda on July 21, the five most-searched domestic destinations for stays between July 1 and August 31 are all coastal cities and towns. Da Nang ranked first, followed by Nha Trang in Khanh Hoa Province, Vung Tau in Ho Chi Minh City, Phan Thiet in Lam Dong Province and Ha Long in Quang Ninh Province.

Local dishes most searched by travelers during the summer season. Photo: Agoda

The rankings underscore the enduring appeal of beach holidays during the late summer season. Beyond seaside scenery and recreational activities, local cuisine has become a key factor in travelers' destination choices.

Da Nang is renowned for Mi Quang, fish noodle soup and fresh seafood, while Nha Trang is known for jellyfish noodle soup, Ninh Hoa grilled pork rolls and stacked steamed rice pancakes. Vung Tau, Phan Thiet and Ha Long attract food lovers with specialties including banh khot (crispy mini savory rice pancakes), stingray hotpot, banh can (grilled mini pancakes), mai fish salad and Quang Ninh squid patties.

Con Market in Da Nang is a favorite destination for visitors. Photo: Thu Ha

Booking.com data for the first half of 2026 also ranked Da Nang as the most searched domestic destination among Vietnamese travelers, followed by Ho Chi Minh City.

The findings suggest that Vietnamese travelers are increasingly looking beyond traditional beach vacations in favor of trips that combine relaxation with cultural exploration, nature and culinary discovery.

Phu Quoc, Vietnam's "Pearl Island," is among the most searched summer destinations. Photo: Thu Ha

According to Agoda, 35 percent of Vietnamese travelers consider local cuisine one of the primary factors influencing their travel decisions.

For outbound travel, destinations across the Asia-Pacific continue to dominate Vietnamese travelers' preferences, with Bangkok topping the most-searched international destination on both Agoda and Booking.com.

By Vinh Xuan- Translated by Huyen Huong