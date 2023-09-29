Vietnam Pho Festival 2023 to be held in Japan next month

The 2023 Vietnam Pho Festival will be held at Yoyogi Park located in the center of Tokyo, Japan on October 7-8, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations.

The event also aims to promote Vietnam as one of the 24 countries that have been chosen and introduced by the Japanese Government as a safe and attractive tourist destination for Japan’s visitors.

The festival featuring a series of activities presenting Pho, Vietnamese noodle soup, and national popular dishes, art, and cultural exchanges is expected to attract around 100,000 visitors.

The event will include 45 display booths of well-known Pho restaurants, such as Pho Dau, Pho Thin, Pho Phu Gia, Pho Hai Thien, Pho Sam Ngoc Linh (Ngoc Linh ginseng), Majestic Saigon Hotel’s Pho, Grand Saigon hotel’s Pho, Thu Duc Golf Pho restaurant.

In addition, there will be many interesting activities, such as an exhibition of Vietnamese pho, an exchange with Japanese pho expert Matsuo Tomoyuki, on making pho; a talkshow discovering Vietnamese pho with the participation of Phuong Chi, a Vietnamese-Japanese idol and Vietnamese pho ambassador; a screening of a documentary film entitled “100-year journey of Vietnamese pho”; the first P1 (P-One) Grand Prix tournament; a competition for Japanese participants to make Pho with Japan’s flavors; art programs performed by Vietnamese singers namely Hien Thuc, Hamlet Truong, Miss Intercontinental 2022 Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc and Japanese artists including Dear Kiss, Finally, Mamma Goat, Yukids, Rayi – YanTD, Minoyaki Kagohashi, Meik, and more.

According to Vice Chairman of the Vietnam – Japan Friendship Association in HCMC Tran Xuan Toan, head of the organization board of the Vietnam Pho Festival 2023, for the first time, famous Vietnamese pho chefs will bring quintessential flavors of Vietnamese pho to Japan.

The 2023 Vietnam Pho Festival in Japan is jointly organized by the Saigontourist Group, Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper, the Vietnam – Japan Friendship Association in HCMC, the Embassy of Vietnam in Japan, with the support of Mr. Aoyagi Yoichiro, a member of Japan's House of Representatives and the head of the Vietnam-Japan Festival organizing committee, Vietnamese associations and organizations in Japan, Vietnam Airlines, businesses at home and abroad.