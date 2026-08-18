Vietnam OCOP Festival 2026 to be held in Ho Chi Minh City

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on August 17 issued a joint plan to organize the Vietnam OCOP (One Commune One Product) Festival 2026.

An OCOP fair is recently held in Vung Tau Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

Themed “Innovation from Tradition – Breakthrough to the Future,” the Vietnam OCOP Festival 2026 will take place at Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, from December 3 to 6.

The festival will feature a themed exhibition space, “Vietnam’s Local Quintessence,” with 200 booths, including dedicated areas showcasing OCOP products from 34 provinces and cities, OCOP products of Ho Chi Minh City, OCOP handicrafts and fine-art products, and decorative displays.

The organizing committee has invited businesses, cooperatives, cooperative groups, and producers from Ho Chi Minh City and other localities to display and introduce OCOP products and distinctive local products while organizing promotional activities, business-matching events, and trade promotion programs.

Centella powder products by Thien Nhien Viet Import-Export Co., Ltd. (Tan An Hoi Commune, Ho Chi Minh City) on display at an OCOP fair in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

The OCOP and Green Economy—Net Zero Forum and OCOP Product Business Matching will discuss orientations for developing green OCOP products in line with sustainable development requirements.

The festival will also feature a series of OCOP Product Livestream Sales sessions on TikTok Shop.

Leaders of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee asked provincial and municipal authorities to task their Departments of Agriculture and Environment with developing plans and organizing areas to showcase local OCOP products and tourism offerings at the festival. They also called on the authorities to direct relevant agencies to select OCOP products to participate in the Vietnam OCOP Product Competition.

By Duc Trung—Translated by Kim Khanh