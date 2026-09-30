Business

Draft amended decree allows fuel businesses to set, announce retail prices

SGGPO

The Ministry of Industry and Trade held a conference on September 30 to seek comments on a draft amended decree on petroleum trading, which is intended to replace existing regulations governing the sector.

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Ministry proposes allowing fuel businesses to set their own retail prices. (Photo: SGGP)

A key proposal drawing attention is to allow petroleum businesses to independently set and announce retail fuel prices, instead of having the State periodically announce a base price, currently every seven days. Businesses would calculate, determine, and announce their selling prices based on the formula and principles stipulated in the draft decree.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Viet Son said the draft would directly affect thousands of petroleum businesses, retail outlets, and consumers. Reforming the management mechanism must go hand in hand with ensuring fuel supply, energy security, and macroeconomic stability.

According to the Deputy Minister, the draft aims to reduce administrative procedures, limit intermediaries, and enhance business competitiveness. Businesses would have greater autonomy in their operations, while the regulatory mechanism would still need to ensure adequate supply and the ability to respond to market fluctuations.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh

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fuel businesses retail fuel prices selling prices

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