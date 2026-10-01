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Vietnam records agricultural trade surplus of nearly US$17 billion

SGGPO

On October 1, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment announced export and import results for agricultural, forestry, and fishery products for September and the first nine months of the year.

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In the first nine months of the year, Vietnam recorded a trade surplus of nearly US$17 billion from agriculture, forestry, and aquatic products. (Illustrative image created with AI)

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment reported that over the past nine months, Vietnam's fruit and vegetable exports reached nearly US$7.35 billion, an increase of 19.9 percent compared to the same period in 2025. In September alone, fruit and vegetable export values were estimated at US$1.19 billion.

China remains the largest market for Vietnamese fruit and vegetable exports, accounting for 63 percent of total export value. During the first eight months of this year, fruit and vegetable exports to China surged by 38.8 percent compared to the same period last year.

The United States and South Korea were the next largest markets, holding market shares of 7 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively. In the first eight months of 2026, fruit and vegetable export values to the United States grew by 17.9 percent, while exports to South Korea rose by 9.7 percent.

Alongside fruits and vegetables, total export values for Vietnam's agricultural, forestry, and fishery sectors in the first nine months were estimated at US$56.3 billion, up 7.8 percent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, agricultural, forestry, and fishery imports into Vietnam over the first nine months were estimated at US$39.4 billion, reflecting an 8 percent year-on-year increase.

Consequently, the agricultural sector achieved a trade surplus of approximately US$16.9 billion in the first nine months, up 7.4 percent compared to the same period in 2025.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh

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agricultural trade surplus fruit and vegetable exports total export value fishery products

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