Business

Vietnam–Laos Product Week showcases over 100 domestic, imported goods

SGGP

Representatives from the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Lao Ministry of Industry and Commerce officially opened Vietnam–Laos Product Week in Hanoi on the afternoon of October 1.

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Vietnam–Laos Product Week opens in Hanoi on October 1. (Photo: SGGP)

Located at 93 Dinh Tien Hoang Street, the event showcases more than 100 signature products from both nations across categories including food grains, processed foods, beverages, fashion items, cosmetics, and consumer goods.

Featured Vietnamese items include ‘Cha com’ (green rice pork rolls), ‘banh cha’ (traditional sweet meat pie), ‘banh bot loc’ (tapioca dumplings), ‘o mai’ (preserved sugared or salted fruits), fish sauce, shrimp salt, palm sugar, and natural cosmetics.

Lao products include specialty rice varieties, tea, coffee, dried buffalo and beef, dried bananas, and agarwood-based goods.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Viet Son stated that the exhibition aims to create a platform for businesses, cooperatives, and manufacturers from both countries to meet, conduct market research, connect with potential partners, and expand trade opportunities.

The week-long showcase will run through October 4.

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The products on display
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Dried beef, a specialty of Laos
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Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Viet Son speaks at the opening ceremony.
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By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Vietnam–Laos Product Week Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade Lao Ministry of Industry and Commerce signature products Lao products

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