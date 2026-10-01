Pandora Group inaugurates factory in Vietnam

On October 1, Denmark’s Pandora Group held an official inauguration ceremony for its Pandora Vietnam factory at VSIP III Industrial Park, Binh Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

HCMC leaders congratulate Pandora Group on the inauguration of the Pandora Vietnam plant at VSIP III Industrial Park. (Photo: SGGP)

This event marks a significant milestone in the global supply chain expansion strategy of the world's largest jewelry brand.

Attending the ceremony were Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, Vo Van Minh, and Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Loc Ha.

Representing diplomatic missions and international corporations were Ms. Lina Gandløse Hansen, Ambassador of Denmark to Vietnam, and Ms. Berta de Pablos-Barbier, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pandora Group.

The Pandora Vietnam factory was built with an investment of over US$150 million on a site spanning more than 7.5 hectares at Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park III (VSIP III). Once operating at full capacity, the factory will produce approximately 60 million pieces of jewelry annually, contributing significantly to the group's total global output while creating jobs for about 7,000 workers.

The Pandora Vietnam factory was constructed according to green factory standards, with approximately 30 percent of the energy used for operations and production coming from solar power and 100 percent of wastewater being treated and recycled.

Speaking at the ceremony, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha affirmed that the official opening of the Pandora factory is not only a clear testament to the attractive, open, and dynamic investment environment of Vietnam in general and the Southern region in particular but also further strengthens the excellent diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Denmark.

By Duy Tran, Thao Nguyen—Translated by Kim Khanh