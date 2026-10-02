Petrovietnam signs social welfare support agreement in Ho Chi Minh City

The leader of Ho Chi Minh City acknowledged and highly appreciated the coordination and resource support provided by Petrovietnam and its member units for social welfare work, as well as for caring for the city's residents and workers.

The Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee signed a sponsorship agreement with five Petrovietnam subsidiaries. (Photo: SGGP)

On October 1, the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, in coordination with the National Energy and Industry Group (Petrovietnam), held a signing ceremony for a sponsorship agreement between the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and units under Petrovietnam, as well as a signing ceremony for a joint activity program between the Ho Chi Minh City Confederation of Labor and the Petrovietnam Trade Union for the 2026–2030 period.

Under the agreement, the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee partnered with five Petrovietnam subsidiaries for the 2026–2028 period to implement community service projects, care for low-income residents, and improve living conditions across the city.

The Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor signed a joint action plan with the Petrovietnam Trade Union for the 2026–2030 period. (Photo: SGGP)

As part of the program, the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor and the Petrovietnam Trade Union also signed a joint action plan for 2026–2030.

The cooperation agreement outlines nine focus areas centered on protecting the legitimate rights and interests of trade union members and workers, supporting employment, enhancing vocational skills, promoting workplace safety and innovation, strengthening union organizations, and driving digital transformation.

Speaking at the signing ceremony on behalf of city leadership and the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, commended Petrovietnam and its member units for their resource support and collaboration in executing social welfare initiatives and caring for residents and workers.

He called for support and conditions that enable residents to achieve long-term livelihood stability, linking social care with community development and sustainable poverty reduction. He emphasized prioritizing projects that serve large numbers of beneficiaries and offer long-term utility, such as bridges, roads, schools, medical stations, and essential public services.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Tran Luu Quang and Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc, along with Ho Chi Minh City officials, presented letters of gratitude to the participating organizations. (Photo: SGGP)

Addressing the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor and the Petrovietnam Trade Union, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc urged both organizations to effectively implement their cooperation program, focus on protecting the legitimate rights and interests of workers, and contribute to building harmonious, stable, and progressive labor relations.

He added that joint initiatives and solutions should aim to boost labor productivity, professional capacity, and technical skills while ensuring workplace safety, improving working conditions, and resolving specific operational challenges within member units.

By Thu Hoai, Cam Nuong – Translated by Kim Khanh