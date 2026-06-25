Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum receives Third-Class Labor Order

On June 24, in Hanoi, the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum held a ceremony to mark its 60th anniversary (June 24, 1966 – 2026) and received the Third-Class Labor Order.

On behalf of the Party and State leadership, Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan presents the Third-Class Labor Order to the Vietnam Museum of Fine Arts. (Photo: SGGP)

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man sent congratulatory floral tributes to the event.

Over the past six decades, the museum has built and managed a collection of nearly 21,000 artifacts and artworks, including nine national treasures. The museum has continuously innovated its exhibitions, art education programs, and creative experiences with a visitor-centered approach, attracting an increasingly large audience.

The museum has also been a pioneer in digital transformation through the introduction of the iMuseum VFA multimedia audio-guide application and the Vietnam Art Exhibition Space (VAES), the country’s first online fine arts exhibition platform.

On this occasion, the museum also opened the thematic exhibition, “New Acquisitions in the Collection of the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum (2016–2026)," showcasing works added to its collection over the past decade.

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lam Thi Phuong Thanh presents the Commemorative Medal “For the Cause of Culture, Sports and Tourism” to individuals in recognition of their contributions to the sector. (Photo: SGGP)

Authorized by the Prime Minister, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lam Thi Phuong Thanh presents the Prime Minister’s Certificate of Merit to a representative of the museum. (Photo: SGGP)

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh