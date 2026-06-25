Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum receives Third-Class Labor Order

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man sent congratulatory floral tributes to the event.
Over the past six decades, the museum has built and managed a collection of nearly 21,000 artifacts and artworks, including nine national treasures. The museum has continuously innovated its exhibitions, art education programs, and creative experiences with a visitor-centered approach, attracting an increasingly large audience.
The museum has also been a pioneer in digital transformation through the introduction of the iMuseum VFA multimedia audio-guide application and the Vietnam Art Exhibition Space (VAES), the country’s first online fine arts exhibition platform.
On this occasion, the museum also opened the thematic exhibition, “New Acquisitions in the Collection of the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum (2016–2026)," showcasing works added to its collection over the past decade.