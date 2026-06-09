Vietnam National Culinary Team reaches world's top 8

The Vietnam National Culinary Team delivered an outstanding performance to secure a place among the world's top eight teams at the Global Chefs Challenge Finals 2026.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, Pham Huy Binh (L) and Ms. Nguyen Thi Khanh, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association, congratulate the chefs on June 8. (Photo: SGGP)

It is an important turning point for Vietnam’s culinary profession on the international stage, the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association announced on June 8.

The finals took place from May 16 to 19 at the International Convention Center Wales (ICC Wales) in Newport, Wales, the United Kingdom, as part of the Worldchefs Congress & Expo. Widely regarded as one of the most prestigious and demanding competitions in the global culinary industry, the event brought together more than 1,000 chefs and culinary professionals from over 100 countries and territories.

To qualify for the finals, national teams were required to advance through continental qualifying rounds held in 2025. In Asia, Vietnam and Singapore emerged as the two top-performing teams, outperforming competitors from 14 countries and territories and more than 100 chefs to earn their places at the finals in Wales.

Representing Vietnam were Chef Trinh Tuan Dung and commis chef Le Dac Minh Quan, both members of the Saigon Professional Chefs Guild. Before the finals, the team had won a gold medal at the Asian regional qualifying round.

At the finals, the Vietnamese team competed against 15 outstanding chefs from countries renowned for their advanced culinary traditions. Despite making their debut appearance at the event, the Vietnamese chefs demonstrated impressive performance, professional teamwork, and creativity in culinary execution. As a result, the team secured a place among the world's top eight and was awarded a silver medal in the Global Chefs Challenge category.

Vice Chairwoman of the Saigon Professional Chefs Guild, Tran Thi Hien Minh, described the achievement as a proud milestone for Vietnam’s culinary profession. She noted that the result reflects the growing professionalism of Vietnamese chefs, their confidence in international integration, and their ability to preserve the distinctive identity of Vietnamese cuisine while competing on the global stage.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association, the achievement not only affirms the capabilities of Vietnam’s young chefs but also contributes to promoting the country’s culture, tourism, and culinary heritage to international audiences.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh