Travel

Vietnam National Culinary Team reaches world's top 8

SGGP

The Vietnam National Culinary Team delivered an outstanding performance to secure a place among the world's top eight teams at the Global Chefs Challenge Finals 2026.

dau-bep-4913-5860.jpg
Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, Pham Huy Binh (L) and Ms. Nguyen Thi Khanh, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association, congratulate the chefs on June 8. (Photo: SGGP)

It is an important turning point for Vietnam’s culinary profession on the international stage, the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association announced on June 8.

The finals took place from May 16 to 19 at the International Convention Center Wales (ICC Wales) in Newport, Wales, the United Kingdom, as part of the Worldchefs Congress & Expo. Widely regarded as one of the most prestigious and demanding competitions in the global culinary industry, the event brought together more than 1,000 chefs and culinary professionals from over 100 countries and territories.

To qualify for the finals, national teams were required to advance through continental qualifying rounds held in 2025. In Asia, Vietnam and Singapore emerged as the two top-performing teams, outperforming competitors from 14 countries and territories and more than 100 chefs to earn their places at the finals in Wales.

Representing Vietnam were Chef Trinh Tuan Dung and commis chef Le Dac Minh Quan, both members of the Saigon Professional Chefs Guild. Before the finals, the team had won a gold medal at the Asian regional qualifying round.

At the finals, the Vietnamese team competed against 15 outstanding chefs from countries renowned for their advanced culinary traditions. Despite making their debut appearance at the event, the Vietnamese chefs demonstrated impressive performance, professional teamwork, and creativity in culinary execution. As a result, the team secured a place among the world's top eight and was awarded a silver medal in the Global Chefs Challenge category.

Vice Chairwoman of the Saigon Professional Chefs Guild, Tran Thi Hien Minh, described the achievement as a proud milestone for Vietnam’s culinary profession. She noted that the result reflects the growing professionalism of Vietnamese chefs, their confidence in international integration, and their ability to preserve the distinctive identity of Vietnamese cuisine while competing on the global stage.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association, the achievement not only affirms the capabilities of Vietnam’s young chefs but also contributes to promoting the country’s culture, tourism, and culinary heritage to international audiences.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Vietnam National Culinary Team Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association International Convention Centre Wales (ICC Wales) Worldchefs Congress & Expo Global Chefs Challenge Finals 2026. world's top 8

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn