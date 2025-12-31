Vietnam named leading travel destination for 2026

Vietnam steps into 2026 with the standing of a leading regional economy and an internationally recognized travel destination. Its deep structural reforms earn high praise from major global financial institutions and media outlets.

Tourists visit the Temple of Literature - National University in Hanoi in March 2025. Photo: XINHUA

A recent report by Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) projects Vietnam’s GDP growth to reach 8.2 percent in 2026, driven by stronger-than-expected export performance and steady domestic demand. In 2025, exports rose nearly 17 percent compared with 2024, creating a firm foundation for continued expansion. Foreign direct investment (FDI) also remained robust, increasing 10 percent in 2025 - a clear sign of global investors’ confidence in Vietnam’s business environment.

Analysis from HSBC highlights Vietnam’s resilience amid global trade uncertainty. The country’s import–export turnover in third quarter of 2025 surged by almost 20 percent, doubling its trade surplus from the first half of the year. Particularly notable was the 150 percent surge in electronics exports to the United States, which significantly boosted total export earnings. These achievements have once again positioned Vietnam as the fastest-growing economy in ASEAN.

According to the UK-based platform Lexology, Vietnam’s current economic strength is grounded not just in trade performance but in comprehensive institutional reforms. The year 2025 marked a turning point, with major initiatives including state apparatus restructuring, corporate governance modernization, digital asset recognition, and preparation of a comprehensive legal framework for both the digital and green economies. These reforms underpin Vietnam’s strong growth momentum and reflect its long-term commitment to innovation-driven, sustainable, and globally integrated development.

A new tourism icon

Alongside its economic achievements, Vietnam’s tourism sector is setting new records. According to The Diplomat (U.S.), the country is expected to welcome 21 million international visitors in 2025, surpassing its 2019 peak of 18 million. The arrival of the 20 millionth visitor at Phu Quoc International Airport in mid-December 2025 symbolized the remarkable rebound of Vietnam’s tourism industry after the Covid-19 pandemic.

As noted by Tour and Tour World (U.S.), this surge stems from liberalized visa policies and a rapidly expanding network of international flight routes. Vietnam now ranks third among the most-visited countries in Southeast Asia, after Malaysia and Thailand, thanks to its blend of rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural landscapes.

From another perspective, Vogue (France) names Vietnam as one of Asia’s most captivating destinations for 2026, celebrating the harmony between tradition and modernity. In cities like Hanoi, visitors can admire colonial architecture alongside vibrant rooftop bars and dynamic nightlife. Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City has emerged as a hub of entrepreneurship and creativity, home to contemporary art galleries and ever-evolving dining experiences.

Vietnam’s premium resort network spanning Phu Quoc in An Giang Province, Con Dao in Ho Chi Minh City, and Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh Province further enhances its international profile. The tourism sector not only contributes significantly to the national budget but also supports local communities through responsible and sustainable practices. With its inherent advantages and well-planned growth strategies, Vietnam is poised to remain at the center of global economic and tourism attention in 2026.

By Thanh Hang - Translated by Anh Quan