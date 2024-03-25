Vietnam makes history at world three-cushion team tournament

Tran Quyet Chien and Bao Phuong Vinh secured the first victory for Vietnam at the World Championship Three-Cushion National Teams after defeating their Spanish rivals at the final in Germany on early March 25 (Vietnam time).

Tran Quyet Chien (left) and Bao Phuong Vinh win the World Championship Three-Cushion National Teams on early March 25. (Photo: SGGP)

At this game, Vinh won 40 - 22 over Sergio Jimenez while Chien lost 38 - 40 to Ruben Legazpi, leading to a tie-break where cueists took turns to play on the same table.

Vinh missed a shot when the Vietnamese team took a 14 - 11 lead, only one more point ahead of the win. After that, Chien also missed his chance after Spain raised their team’s result to 14 - 13.

Spain later levelled the score at 14 all but still failed to grasp their decisive opportunity. Seizing this chance, Vinh made a precise shot to help Vietnam obtain a 15 - 14 win to take the championship.

With this latest victory, Vietnam won four world three-cushion billiards titles in just one year. The others are the Porto World Cup by Chien in Portugal in July 2023, the World Championship by Vinh in Turkey in September 2023, and the Bogota World Cup by Chien in Colombia in March 2024.

