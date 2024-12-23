Vietnam leads 2024 World Pencak Silat Championships with 18 golds

Athlete Nguyen Tan Sang wins gold at the 2024 World Pencak Silat Championships.

Confident performances lead to success

Mrs. Tu Thi Le Na, Head of the Vietnamese pencak silat delegation, noted that the athletes had competed with the utmost determination. She explained that forecasts had been made prior to the 2024 World Championships, and each competitor achieved results that met professional expectations.

On the final day of competition, December 22, the Vietnamese team bagged an impressive ten gold, three silver, and three bronze medals in the senior category. In the junior category, they added eight gold, two silver, and two bronze medals. Overall, Vietnam achieved a remarkable total of 18 gold medals across all events.

The coaching staff highlighted that the gold medalists in the senior category included Tran Thi Kim Loan in the women's 45kg, Le Thi Van Anh in the women's 60kg, Quang Thi Thu Nghia in the women's 75kg, Nguyen Le Quynh Chi in the women's 80kg, Pham Thi Phuong Thuy in the women's 85kg, Tran Thi Diep in the women's open 1, Vu Van Kien in the men's 60kg, Nguyen Minh Triet in the men's 65kg, Nguyen Tan Sang in the men's 80kg, and Le Van Toan in the men's open 1.

Three athletes, Luong Thi Van in the women's 50kg, Le Van Phuoc in the men's 50kg, and Nguyen Duy Tuyen in the men's 85kg, reached the finals but narrowly missed out on gold, earning silver medals instead.

Young talents such as Nong Hai Van, Nong Thi Bang, Nguyen Thi Thu Hien, Le Quynh Anh, Huynh Anh Thuan, Nguyen Quang Thanh, Ha Tuan Duong, and Tu Ngo Tan Loc shone brightly, earning gold medals in the junior category. The coaching staff of the Vietnamese pencak silat team emphasized that these athletes are gaining confidence to compete in major arenas like the Asian and World Championships. Nevertheless, they remain cautious, focusing on better preparation for future competitions, as the skill gap among pencak silat athletes globally continues to narrow.

Vietnam sets sights on SEA Games 33-2025

Mrs. Tu Thi Le Na stated that the primary goal for Vietnam’s pencak silat team in 2025 is to achieve strong results at SEA Games 33. She highlighted that many key athletes who competed in this year’s World Championships will form the backbone of the team for SEA Games 33.

Thu Nghia remains a key athlete for Vietnam's pencak silat team.

At SEA Games 32 in Cambodia, the Vietnamese pencak silat team reached five finals, earning four gold medals and one silver. The gold medalists—Nguyen Tan Sang, Nguyen Duy Tuyen, Nguyen Hoang Hong An, and Quang Thi Thu Nghia—remain essential to Vietnam’s pencak silat program and were instrumental in the team’s performance at the 2024 World Championships.

For SEA Games 33, host country Thailand has announced 13 pencak silat events, with eight men’s combat weight categories but only two for women.

Using these event details and the outcomes of the 2024 World Championships, the Vietnamese coaching staff is developing a comprehensive training plan to select the most suitable athletes for SEA Games 33-2025. While competition for medals is expected to be fierce, the team is confident in its ability to meet its medal targets.

The 2024 World Pencak Silat Championships, held in the UAE, concluded on December 22, marking its 20th edition. The event attracted a large number of participants from around the globe. Ahead of the competition, the World Pencak Silat Federation introduced updated technical rules to ensure all teams were well-prepared.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan