Vietnam Int’l Lift Expo 2023 opens in HCMC

The Vietnam International Lift Expo 2023 opens in Ho Chi Minh City on December 12 (Photo: apchithangmay.vn)

Organized by Spex International Company Limited, it gathers more than 100 domestic and foreign exhibitors, including those from China, Germany, the US, Japan, and the Republic of Korea.

At the more than 300 booths, businesses are displaying a range of products and technologies emerging in the global industry, along with parts and accessories.

According to Nguyen Thi Kim Lien, a representative of the organizing board, over the recent times, the industry has contributed significantly to the construction sector.

A number of exchanges will be held on the sidelines of the exhibition to help local enterprises gain broader access to both domestic and foreign partners.

First held in 2019, the expo, the largest professional elevator exhibition in Southeast Asia, aims to introduce products and seek partnerships.

The exhibition will run until December 14.

Vietnamplus