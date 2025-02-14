Vietnam international trade fair to host 500 global companies this April

Themed Step Together in Digitised World, Vietnam Expo 2025 aims to inject fresh technological momentum into Vietnam's longest-running trade promotion platform.

The 34th Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2025) is scheduled to take place in Hanoi from April 2 to 5. (Photo: VNA)

The 34th Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2025) is scheduled to take place in Hanoi from April 2 to 5, drawing the participation of some 500 enterprises across the globe.

The event, since 1991, will be jointly held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Vinexad JSC.

Themed Step Together in Digitised World, Vietnam Expo 2025 aims to inject fresh technological momentum into Vietnam's longest-running trade promotion platform. It seeks to both facilitate traditional business partnerships and optimize technological solutions to enhance competitive edge and create valuable opportunities for participants, according to a Vinexad representative.

The exhibition will feature several specialized zones, including an international pavilion hosting foreign businesses and trade organizations seeking business and investment opportunities in Vietnam and the region. Meanwhile, a domestic export promotion and investment area will highlight the competitive capabilities, key export industries, and investment potential of Vietnamese localities.

Additionally, the event will also showcase high-tech products, machinery, electronic components, supporting industry solutions in dedicated areas as well as e-commerce platforms and digitalized solutions.

Beyond product displays, the expo will host supply-demand matching sessions, specialized seminars, and high-level forums across various themes.

The event has garnered enthusiastic support from local investment, trade, and tourism promotion centers, which will organize collective displays featuring key export products and high-quality OCOP (One Commune One Product) items for both domestic and international consumers.

It is expected to host more than 20,000 visitors. Detailed schedules and information will be available on the official website: https://vietnamexpo.com.vn/ and the Vietnam Expo in Hanoi fanpage.

