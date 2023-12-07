Vietnam has first 2 gold medals at Southeast Asian Youth Athletics Championships

Vietnamese athletes warmed up with impressive results, two gold medals in the first competitive events at the Southeast Asian Youth Athletics Championships 2023.

All members of Vietnamese young athletics team join the Southeast Asian Youth Athletics Championships 2023 in Thailand. (Photo: Minh Minh)

The 2023 Southeast Asian Youth Athletics Championships officially kicked off on November 7 in Thailand.

On the first day of the competition, Vietnamese athletes gained two gold medals from Ha Thi Thuy Hang and Thanh Nhan.

Athlete Ha Thi Thuy Hang excellently won the gold medal with a victory of 5 meters 81 centimeters followed by Indonesian athlete Safitri with the long jump result of 5 meters 66 centimeters in the final of the long track and field jumping event.

Another Vietnamese athlete Le Thi Nhu Quynh won a bronze medal with an achievement of 5 meters 50 centimeters in the event.

The most impressive result belonged to young athlete Dinh Thanh Nhan in the category of men’s hammer throw.

Nhan won a golden medal with a victory of 59 meters 49 centimeters recognized as a new youth record for the Southeast Asia region.

This is the first record of the Vietnamese young athletics team at the tournament.

The previous record was set with achievement of 58 meters 20 centimeters.

In the category of women’s weight throw, athlete Nguyen Ngoc Khanh Bang successfully gained a silver medal with an achievement of 12 meters 48 centimeters which was led by Thai athlete Kaewthong with the achievement of 14 meters 4 centimeters.

The Southeast Asian Youth Athletics Championships will last until December 10.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong