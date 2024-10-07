The Vietnamese chess team officially secured two slots to compete at the FIDE World Chess Cup 2025 thanks to its achievement at the FIDE Chess Olympiad 2024.

Vietnam has at least three slots for FIDE World Chess Cup 2025. (Photo: FIDE)

General Secretary of the Vietnam Chess Federation Nguyen Minh Thang said that Vietnam had two slots for male and female chess players thanks to their outstanding performance at the Olympiad 2024 regulated by the International Chess Federation (FIDE).



At the recent Olympiad 2024, the Vietnamese chess team was ranked 23rd to earn officially two slots playing at the World Chess Cup 2025.

Apart from the two slots, Vietnam is likely to have one more slot for Grandmaster Le Quang Liem at the World Cup 2025 as he is now one of the top 15 best players in the world regulated by FIDE.

Thus, Vietnam’s chess team has at least three slots for the FIDE World Chess Cup 2025.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong