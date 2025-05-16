Vietnam gains gold medal at Asian Women’s Beach Handball Championship 2025

The Vietnam women’s beach handball team triumphed in their final match to claim the championship title at the 2025 Asian Women’s Beach Handball Championship.

The Vietnam women’s beach handball team triumphed in their final match to claim the championship title at the 2025 Asian Women’s Beach Handball Championship, which took place at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman, from May 8 to May 15.

The decisive match between Vietnam and the Philippines took place in Oman on the evening of May 15 (local time).

Facing little difficulty against the opponent, Coach Huynh Minh Ngon’s players competed efficiently and convincingly won 2-0 (22–16, 24–20). This victory secured the gold medal for the Vietnam women’s beach handball team at this year’s tournament. Notably, the team did not lose any single set throughout the competition.

The Vietnamese women’s beach handball team wins the Asian Championship in 2025. (Photo: PICHOOF)

This marks a historic achievement, as it is the third consecutive time the Vietnamese women’s beach handball team has won the Asian title. They also claimed gold in the 2022 and 2023 editions of the championship.

On May 16, the team will return to Vietnam. After that, the players will compete in the National Beach Handball Championship which will be held in Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province from May 20 to May 30.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong