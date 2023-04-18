Vietnam forms sports delegation of 1,003 members to join 32nd SEA Games

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has announced the formation of a Vietnamese sports delegation to participate in the 32nd SEA Games on April 17.

The delegation consists of 1,003 members and is headed by Mr. Dang Ha Viet, Director General of the Vietnam Sports Administration. Mr. Hoang Quoc Vinh, Director of the Department of High-Performance Sports 1 under the Vietnam Sports Administration, and Mr. Ngo Ich Quan, Director of the Department of High-Performance Sports 2, have been appointed as Deputy Heads of the delegation.

The delegation will include 26 medical professionals, including doctors, technicians, and nurses, who will be responsible for providing medical care and support to the delegation's members. The track and field team is the largest contingent within the delegation, consisting of 55 athletes.

On the morning of April 17, in Hanoi, the Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Nguyen Van Hung, met with the leaders of the Vietnam Sports Administration to discuss the final preparations of the Vietnamese sports delegation before they depart for the 32nd SEA Games.

Vietnam has registered to compete in various sports, including athletics, water sports (swimming and diving), weightlifting, gymnastics (gymnastics and aerobics), dance sport, cycling, karate, judo, taekwondo, wushu, pencak silat, fencing, group martial arts (jujitsu, kickboxing, arnis, kun khmer, and vovinam), wrestling, boxing, kun botakor, modern sports (triathlon and duathlon), football (men's and women's), table tennis, badminton, volleyball (beach and indoor), basketball (5x5 and 3x3), golf, tennis, kick volleyball, pétanque, billiards and snooker, sailing, Chinese chess and Cambodian chess (ouk chatrang), as well as e-sports.

The Vietnamese sports delegation will hold a departure ceremony in Hanoi on the evening of April 19 to attend the 32nd SEA Games. The delegation will officially set off to Cambodia on May 3, but before that, some teams will have already departed to prepare for their competitions at the end of April.