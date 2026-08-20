Vietnam Football Federation opens online ticket sales for ASEAN Cup 2026 final

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has announced plans to sell tickets online for the second leg of the ASEAN Cup 2026 final.

Following Vietnam’s 2-0 victory over Malaysia in the second leg of the semifinal on the evening of August 19, the VFF announced its ticket sales plan for the second leg of the final, scheduled for August 26 at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi.

The Vietnamese national team is scheduled to leave Noi Bai International Airport for Thailand on the morning of August 20 to play the first leg of the ASEAN Cup 2026 final on August 22. The return leg will be held four days later at My Dinh Stadium.

To meet strong demand from fans, the VFF will put tickets on sale online from 2 p.m. on August 20 until 8 p.m. on August 21, or until all tickets are sold.

Ticket prices are higher than those for the semifinals, reflecting the importance of the final. Four price categories will be offered at VND500,000 (US$19), VND800,000 (US$30), VND1.2 million (US$46), and VND1.5 million (US$57). Each buyer can purchase up to four tickets.

Tickets are expected to sell out quickly, similar to the previous sale following Vietnam’s qualification for the semifinals. On that occasion, tickets for Stand A were sold out within just 90 minutes of the online sale opening.

Vietnam defeated Malaysia 2-0 on the evening of August 19, thanks to two goals from Xuan Son. The double brought his tally to five goals, matching Dinh Bac as the tournament’s leading scorer.

By Quoc Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong