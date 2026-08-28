Vietnam forms 498-member delegation for ASIAD 20

The Vietnam Sports Authority has issued a decision establishing the national sports delegation for ASIAD 20.

The delegation will comprise 498 members, including 348 athletes. Nguyen Hong Minh, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Sports Authority, will serve as head of the delegation, while Hoang Quoc Vinh, head of the authority's High-Performance Sports Department, will be deputy head.

Nguyen Hong Minh, head of Vietnam's sports delegation to ASIAD 20. Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong

ASIAD 20 will take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4.

Vietnamese athletes will compete in athletics, swimming, weightlifting, shooting, rowing, canoeing, sepak takraw, karate, gymnastics, taekwondo, archery, boxing, wrestling, cycling, wushu, kurash, jujitsu, indoor volleyball, beach volleyball, football, judo, golf, handball, badminton, fencing, sailing, teqball, esports, breaking and mixed martial arts (MMA).

The delegation will also include seven medical staff and 12 officials.

Vietnam is targeting four to six gold medals and a top-20 finish in the overall medal standings. A send-off ceremony for the delegation is scheduled to take place in Hanoi on September 9.

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By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong