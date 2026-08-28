Sports

Vietnam to compete in 33 sports and disciplines at ASIAD 20

SGGPO

Vietnam is expected to compete in 33 sports and disciplines at the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD 20), which will take place in Japan this September.

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Vietnam is expected to send nearly 500 members, including around 348 athletes, to compete in 33 sports and disciplines at ASIAD 20 in Japan, with a target of four to six gold medals. (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnam is expected to field national teams in 33 sports and disciplines, including athletics, swimming, weightlifting, shooting, rowing, canoeing, sepak takraw, karate, gymnastics, taekwondo, archery, boxing, wrestling, cycling, wushu, kurash, jujitsu, men’s indoor volleyball, women’s indoor volleyball, men’s beach volleyball, women’s beach volleyball, men’s football, women’s football, judo, golf, handball, badminton, fencing, sailing, teqball, esports, breaking, and mixed martial arts (MMA).

ASIAD 20 will be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, featuring 469 events across 43 official sports and 71 disciplines.

The Vietnam Sports Authority under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has reviewed the national teams’ lineups and identified a core contingent of around 348 athletes expected to travel to Japan. The final number will be confirmed once the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Vietnam Sports Authority issue a decision formally establishing the Vietnamese sports delegation for ASIAD 20 in accordance with regulations.

The Vietnamese sports delegation is expected to comprise nearly 500 members in total.

Vietnam’s sports sector has set a target of winning four to six gold medals at ASIAD 20.

The most recent Asian Games were held in 2023, when Vietnam sent a 504-member delegation, including 337 athletes. The delegation won 27 medals, including three gold, five silver, and 19 bronze, and finished 22nd in the medal standings.

The three Vietnamese teams that won gold medals at ASIAD 19 were sepak takraw, karate, and shooting. At ASIAD 20, these three teams will once again be tasked with defending their titles.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Kim Khanh

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20th Asian Games ASIAD 20 national teams Vietnam Vietnam Sports Authority

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