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Vietnamese sports delegation departs for ASIAD 20

The Vietnamese sports delegation departed for Japan on the night of September 15 to compete at ASIAD 20, carrying the hopes of fans and determination to give their best for national pride.

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Vietnam sports delegation embarks on ASIAD 20 (Photo: baochinhphu)

Nguyen Hong Minh, Deputy Director of the Sports Authority of Vietnam, is leading the delegation, which includes officials and athletes from several key national teams.

A send-off ceremony was held at Noi Bai International Airport ahead of the delegation’s departure.

Speaking at the ceremony, Director of the Sports Authority of Vietnam Nguyen Danh Hoang Viet thanked Vietnam Airlines and relevant agencies for their support while urging delegation members to maintain good health, uphold solidarity, respect the laws of the host country, and compete with determination.

He also called on each member to serve as an ambassador for Vietnam, promoting the image of a beautiful, friendly, peaceful, and stable country.

Vietnamese teams are travelling to Japan in separate groups according to their competition schedules. Shooting, karate, and sepak takraw are among the teams carrying high expectations after winning gold medals at ASIAD 19.

The Vietnamese delegation is targeting at least four gold medals at ASIAD 20.

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