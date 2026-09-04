V-League 2026-27 opens with high-stakes battles

The 2026-27 V-League season kicks off on September 4 with several major changes, including an increase in the foreign-player quota and stricter measures against time-wasting, promising a highly competitive and unpredictable campaign.

More foreign players, stricter time-wasting rules

The most notable change is that clubs can register and field up to four foreign players, one more than last season. Clubs competing in international competitions can register up to seven foreign players.

The change is expected to directly affect the league’s quality. Clubs will have more options to strengthen their squads, while domestic players will face tougher competition for starting places.

Song Lam Nghe An (SLNA) coach Van Sy Son noted that some teams have not only four foreign players but also naturalized players and overseas Vietnamese, meaning they could have six or seven players with different training backgrounds and physical attributes.

He can already feel how fierce this season will be. As a young team with limited financial resources, SLNA must prepare thoroughly to avoid relegation.

The league will also apply several amendments to the International Football Association Board (IFAB) Laws of the Game aimed at curbing time-wasting and increasing effective playing time.

Players will have just five seconds to take a throw-in or goal kick after the referee’s signal. Substitutions will also be subject to stricter time limits, with players being replaced given 10 seconds to leave the field. If they deliberately delay, the incoming player must wait outside for one minute.

Football expert Doan Minh Xuong said that the changes reflect V-League’s efforts to align with international trends and improve the quality of matches.

With less time wasted on stoppages, organization, fitness and discipline will become more important. This is an encouraging development that should make V-League more attractive to spectators while also benefiting the Vietnam national team, he said.

Battle for glory and survival

The new V-League season begins amid renewed excitement in Vietnamese football following the national team’s 2026 ASEAN Cup triumph. The opening rounds will also give national-team players a chance to impress coach Kim Sang-sik ahead of the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 later this month, further intensifying competition for places at club level.

Cong An Hanoi (Hanoi Police) defeated Cong An Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC Police) 1-0 in Round 8 of the 2025-26 V-League season at Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi. Photo: SGGP/ Minh Hoang

At the top of the table, several contenders have made serious preparations. Hanoi FC and Cong An Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC Police) FC trained in Thailand during the preseason.

Defending champions Cong An Hanoi (Hanoi Police) FC face a demanding schedule across four competitions and are determined to retain their key players. Meanwhile, Viettel FC have strengthened their squad as they target domestic silverware and a deep run in Asian competition.

Former champions Nam Dinh and Hanoi FC, along with big-spending Ninh Binh FC, are also ready to make the title race more competitive.

After failing to secure a top-three finish last season, Hanoi FC coach Harry Kewell is well aware of the league’s demands. He faces a tough test in the opening round when Hanoi FC visit Cong An Ho Chi Minh City.

At the other end of the table, the relegation battle is expected to be even more intense after the number of direct relegation places increased from 1.5 to two.

According to Doan Minh Xuong, teams such as SLNA, Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL), Hai Phong and Thanh Hoa face significant challenges, while newcomers Bac Ninh and Dong Nai will also need to prepare carefully to survive in the top flight.

The 2026-27 V-League season runs from September 4, 2026, to May 22, 2027, featuring 182 matches across 26 rounds. The champions will receive VND5 billion (US$195,000), while the runners-up and third-placed team will receive VND3 billion (US$117,000) and VND1.5 billion (US$58,500), respectively.

By Huu Thanh- Translated by Huyen Huong