Vietnam U23 eyes winning start against Kuwait at ASIAD 2026

Vietnam U23 will open their ASIAD 2026 campaign against Kuwait on Sep 15 with an experienced core and growing confidence, although Coach Dinh Hong Vinh must carefully manage fitness and squad rotation during a demanding tournament schedule.

Vietnam U23 begins its ASIAD 2026 campaign.

The Group C opener will kick off at 5 p.m. at CS Asset Minato Soccer Stadium in Japan.

Vietnam will not have its full 23-man squad together until the morning of Sep 15. Center-back Dang Tuan Phong is the last player to arrive in Nagoya after an overnight flight from Hanoi.

The personnel difficulties had been anticipated. However, the Vietnam Football Federation and Coach Dinh Hong Vinh had been actively preparing for the Asian Games since late March.

Vietnam took part in an international friendly tournament in China against strong opposition before holding another 10-day training camp in late July. Notably, 15 players in the squad travelling to Japan were part of the team that won bronze at the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup earlier this year. More than half of the squad also played together during Vietnam's campaign at the AFC U23 Asian Cup and were part of the team that won gold at the 33rd SEA Games.

That continuity gives Coach Dinh Hong Vinh a relatively settled first-choice lineup across all three areas of the pitch.

Goalkeeper Cao Van Binh is joined by defenders Pham Ly Duc, Dang Tuan Phong, and Nguyen Phi Hoang, while the midfield includes Nguyen Xuan Bac, Pham Minh Phuc, and Le Van Thuan. Further forward, Nguyen Thanh Nhan, Nguyen Quoc Viet, and Nguyen Le Phat provide attacking options.

Experience could prove a major asset for Vietnam. Coach Dinh Hong Vinh was part of the coaching staff during Coach Park Hang-seo’s successful tenure and now works alongside national team Head Coach Kim Sang-sik.

The greater concern is whether Vietnam can maintain their intensity throughout the tournament.

With matches scheduled every three days and several players arriving after recent club commitments, squad depth will be crucial. There remains a noticeable gap in experience between the regular starters and the second-string group, many of whom are only 20 or 21 and are regarded as prospects for future SEA Games and U23 Asian qualifying campaigns.

Center-back Dang Tuan Phong was the last player to join the Vietnam U23 squad.

Coach Dinh Hong Vinh said Kuwait's direct approach would pose a different challenge.

"Kuwait play very directly and are strong in second-ball situations and set pieces," he said. "But we have not come to ASIAD 2026 simply for experience. Every player must be capable of competing and contributing to the team's results."

Kuwait has also enjoyed substantial preparation time.

Kuwait's domestic competitions were suspended for a month to support the national squad, allowing Spanish Coach David Doniga to assemble his players and work with a full-strength group. All 23 members of the squad play domestically, many for leading Kuwaiti clubs, which should aid their cohesion and tactical familiarity.

Kuwait has used all three over-age slots, selecting 22-year-olds Dhari Al-Mesri and Talal Al-Qaisi alongside 27-year-old Fawaz Al-Mubailish.

Al-Mubailish is the most experienced of the trio, having made three appearances for Kuwait's senior national team. His physicality, strength in duels and threat inside the penalty area could pose a significant challenge to Vietnam's defense.

Recent continental results nevertheless give Vietnam reason to enter the opener as slight favorites.

Victory over Kuwait would do more than secure three points. It would provide an early psychological boost as Coach Dinh Hong Vinh's side pursue a place in the quarter-finals before facing the Philippines and Uzbekistan in their remaining Group C fixtures.

A strong start by the men's football team could also provide an early lift for Vietnam's wider delegation as the country's athletes begin their campaign at ASIAD 2026.

By Huu Thanh – Translated by Thuy Doan